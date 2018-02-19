In a tragic incident being reported from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, a man was crushed under a train while he was talking on a phone and texting with the other one. Unaware of a train approaching in his direction, Naresh was hit by Rajya Rani Express and was left lying in the pool of blood just a few hours before his marriage. As per reports, the deceased was a civil engineer with Sukiza Builders in Noida.

Indians seem to have an altogether different kind of obsession with railway tracks spread across the country. From taking a dump to going for a walk, the railway tracks are said to be the first option for several people who stay near the railway tracks. Recently, there was an incident where a youth was saved within an inch of his life before being crushed by a train when he was taking a selfie. While many learned a lesson from this incident, some failed. In a tragic incident being reported from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, a man was crushed under a train while he was talking on a phone and texting with the other one.

As per reports the incident took place just a few hours before he was about to get married with his longtime love. The deceased was later identified as a 30-year-old, Naresh Pal Gangwar, an engineer who lost his life on Sunday morning after being hit by an Express train. The deceased was working with a private firm in Noida and had gone back home for his marriage. As per the eyewitnesses present at the spot, Naresh was talking on one phone while texting on another. Unaware of a train approaching in his direction, Naresh was hit by Rajya Rani Express and was left lying in the pool of blood just a few hours before his marriage.

The deceased, Naresh, had applied for leaves at his firm in Noida and had gone back to his hometown at Nandosi village in Bareilly where the family of Naresh lives. As per reports, the deceased was a civil engineer with Sukiza Builders in Noida. Talking to TOI, the brother-in-law of the deceased said that the railway tracks are hardly 50 meters away from the home. He had gone for a walk near the railway tracks after he received a call from his colleague.