Reports say, Baby Moshe had planned to travel to Mumbai when he turns 13, but that plan got fast-forwarded by two years following an open invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel last year. The boy was saved by his nanny, who had run out of the Chabad House soon after the Pakistani terrorists attacked Mumbai on 26/11.

Nine years after surviving the Mumbai terror attack that took place on November 26 leaving hundreds of dead, Moshe Holtzberg, commonly known as Baby Moshe returned to the city on Tuesday morning. Baby Mose was only 9-years-old when his parents were shot dead by terrorists from Pakistan. Baby Mose’s visit to India comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an open invitation to Moshe Holtzberg, while he was on his Israel visit. This is Moshe Holtzberg’s second visit to Mumbai after he had lost his parents in the attack.

Reacting to Baby Mose’s visit to Mumbai, his grandfather Rabbi Holztberg Nachman said, “It’s a very special day. Thank God that Moshe could come again. Mumbai is a lot safer now.” Mose, who arrived at a Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, was being accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel. The boy was saved by his nanny, who had run out of the Chabad House soon after the Pakistani terrorists attacked Mumbai. Commenting on Baby Mose’s visit to Nariman House, Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, who runs the Chabad House, said, “This visit to Nariman House for him is very, very emotional. And it’s very, very sensitive”. He further added, “We are very excited to meet Moshe, who’s not a baby anymore but will always remain a baby in our hearts.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, will be inaugurating a memorial for the victims of 26/11, including Mose’s parents. The memorial project will be situated on the top two floors and terrace of the Nariman House. Reports suggested that a part of the memorial will be especially dedicated to the parents of Baby Moshe, Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, and his wife Rivka. Post the attack Baby Mose moved to Israel, where he stays with his maternal grandparents.