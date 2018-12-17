At least six people were killed and over 100 others sustained injuries after a major fire broke out at a government-run hospital in Mumbai's Andheri (East) on Monday, said reports. According to reports, over 147 people who were fear trapped in the building were rescued by the fire brigade.

At least six people were killed and over 100 others sustained injuries after a major fire broke out at a government-run hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri (East) on Monday, said reports. According to reports, over 147 people who were fear trapped in the building were rescued by the fire brigade. An official from the city civic body’s disaster management cell said that the fire attendees received a call at around 4 pm about the fire at the ESIC Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in suburban Andheri.

Reportedly, 10 fire engines, six water tankers, and three turn table ladders were rushed to the hospital, which initiated the operation to douse the flames. After getting a control the fire, the fire brigaders started evacuating the patients. Patients have been transferred to Cooper Hospital, Holy Spirit Hospital, P Thackeray Trauma Hospital, Hiranandani Hospital, Siddharth Hospital and Seven Hills hospital. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Mumbai: A Level-3 fire breaks out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Andheri, rescue operations underway. No casualty reported. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/r84978rs9Z — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

While talking to ANI, Mumbai Mayor V Mahadeshwar said, “Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is responsible for the fire audits, whether they carried out fire audits or not, that will be investigated”.

It took more than 16 ambulances to shift the patients to the nearby hospitals. Among those who lost their lives in the incident was a two-month-old baby. The officials are yet to share details about the others who were killed in the incident.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More