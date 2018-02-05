Six men have been arrested by Mumbai Police for blackmailing, sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The action against the accused was taken after the girl reported the matter to her mother following which they approached the police. According to the victim, she was going through this torture for over a year and now when she finally couldn't take it anymore, she revealed everything to her mother.

The Mumbai Police has booked at least 6 people for blackmailing and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The victim resides in Mumbai Vile Parle area was being blackmailed and sexually assaulted by a group of men for over a year. The girl who studies in class 10 lives with her parents but was scared to tell them fearing that they could have been attacked. But when the girl couldn’t take it anymore, she informed her mother following which the matter was reported to the police.

According to victim’s statement to the police, she had met a man, who is one of the accused, in this case, to seek his help in resolving her personal matter. However, the victim later went into a relationship with that man. But the man, taking her advantage shot video clips of their intimate moments and circulated it some of his friends. Following this, the other men also started blackmailing her, taking advantage of her and began sexually assaulting her.

After the matter was reported to police, the accused were produced before a court and sent to police custody till February 12. The accused have been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to police, the victim knows all the accused since they reside near her locality. The accused live with their parents, who are labourers. Though the investigation in this case is still on, 6 out of 9 accused have been booked while the hunt for missing 3 is still on.