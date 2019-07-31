Several passengers were safely evacuated from a burning BEST bus in Mumbai today. A guard who was on duty at a nearby ATM came forward to help and douse the fire with a fire extinguisher.

An ATM guard of Mumbai’s Bank Of India turned superhero as he rescued several passengers out of a burning Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on Wednesday. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Matunga area today evening when the driver of the bus noticed smoked and unusual noise coming out of the engine of the bus, said reports. A security guard, who was on duty at the nearby BOI ATM, came forward to help and tried to douse the fire with the help of rescued fire extinguisher present at the ATM and rescued several commuters.

Describing the incident, an official said, the bus was heading towards Worli from Mulund when it, unfortunately, caught fire. He said all passengers were brought out safely as commuters evacuated the bus on time and a big mishappening was avoided.

Reports say bus driver Sattu Fernandez noticed smoke and some unexpected noise from bus engine and with the help of conductor Rajendra Chauhan told passengers to get down. No passenger was injured in the incident. After being informed, Matunga Police and Fire department reached the spot and controlled the situation.

The BEST spokesperson told the media that bus route no. 27 caught fire at around 4:15 pm when it was heading to Worli from Mulund. The bus belongs to Worli depot and administration has ordered a probe to investigate the fault in the bus and reason behind the incident.

#BEST bus catches fire at Maheshwari Udyan. No injuries to passengers or bus staff, said BEST officials. Bus route 27 was going from Mulund to Worli. #Fire fighters swiftly swung into action & prevented any further harm to curious bystanders. @dna @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/8QM376oRcY — Shashank Rao (@Shashankrao06) July 31, 2019

Later, people started sharing pictures and videos of the incident of the microblogging site Twitter. A netizen posted a video of the incident and captioned it “#BEST bus catches fire at Maheshwari Udyan. No injuries to passengers or bus staff, said BEST officials. Bus route 27 was going from Mulund to Worli. #Fire fighters swiftly swung into action & prevented any further harm to curious bystanders.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App