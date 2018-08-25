Acting on the complaint filed by the girl, the investigating police identified the accused as 37-year-old Rajbahadur Pal and later arrested him from his house. In the complaint filed, the girl had also claimed that after driving a few miles, the driver stopped at an isolated dark area, got out of the auto-rickshaw and started masturbating.

Mumbai Police has arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for masturbating in front of a girl passenger while ferrying her from Malad to Borivali

Mumbai Police has arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for masturbating in front of a girl passenger while ferrying her from Malad to Borivali. As per reports, the following shocker took place on August 22 when the girl had hired the auto-rickshaw driver for her residence in Borivali, Mumbai. In the complaint filed with the Borivali Police Station, the girl said that after driving her for a few kilometres, the driver started touching himself inappropriately and was continuously staring at her from the mirror.

Acting on the complaint filed by the girl, the investigating police identified the accused as 37-year-old Rajbahadur Pal and later arrested him from his house. In the complaint filed, the girl had also claimed that after driving a few miles, the driver stopped at an isolated dark area, got out of the auto-rickshaw and started masturbating.

Catching herself alone in the horrific situation, the girl who is working as a media professional jumped off the auto-rickshaw and ran to save herself from the accused driver.

Talking to PTI, an investigating police officer said that acting swiftly on the complaint filed, a special team was formed that nabbed the accused on Friday.

The following shocker comes to light just a few months after a video of a middle-aged man masturbating while looking at a teenager went viral on social media. The incident took place in Delhi inside a public bus. The shocker highlighted the incompetence nature of the Delhi government as they had failed to fulfil their promise of installing cameras inside public buses to stop women from being harassed.

