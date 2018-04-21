Mokshesh Sheth, a 24-year-old chartered accountant from Jain family based in Mumbai quit his career and family business worth Rs 100 crore to become a Monk. According to his uncle, he has given up all his possessions and aspirations and became a monk in Gandhinagar. The eldest son of Mumbai-based businessman Sandip Sheth, Mokshesh will now be called as Karunapremvijay Jee.

While many of us are busy making lots of money, Mokshesh Sheth, a 24-year-old chartered accountant from an aristocratic Jain family based in Mumbai on Saturday, April 21 turned into a monk by giving up his career and family business worth over Rs 100 crore. Sheth managed his family business for 2 years after becoming a CA, according to his uncle, Girish Sheth he has given up all the possessions and endeavours and has now turned into a monk at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar. From today he will be known as ‘Karunapremvijay Jee’, his uncle stated.

According to a report published by News18, his uncle said that their family originally belongs to Deesa town, in Banaskantha district of Gujarat and now is settled in Mumbai. The family runs aluminium business and also have in Sangli. Chartered Accountant-turned Monk, Mokshesh handled the two operations for 2 consecutive years after becoming CA in his first attempt.

ALSO READ: Surat boy, all of 12, renounces normal life to become a Jain monk

On Thursday, 12-year-old Bhavya Shah, who hails from a wealthy family of Indian diamond merchant in Surat also embraced monkhood. Young Bhavya told The Telegraph, “Life is full of sins. My parents have taught me that one should lead a life of truth. For the same, I am happy to renounce the world. I also know that my parents are happy with my decision.” 4 years ago, his sister too renounced luxury and became a Jain nun.

ALSO READ: Band, baaja, brawl! Women ban weddings after 7PM at this Karnataka village

ALSO READ: Vodka-fuelled fight! easyJet cabin crew pull apart 3 drunk women quarrelling on plane

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App