Mumbai BMW Crash: Mihir Shah Remanded to Judicial Custody Until July 30

Mihir Shah, the primary accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case, has been remanded to judicial custody by a Mumbai court until July 30. The 24-year-old, son of a Shiv Sena politician, was arrested following allegations that he collided his BMW into a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa.

The tragic incident occurred on Worli’s Anni Besant Road at 5:30 am, where Kaveri Nakhwa lost her life and her husband, Pradip Nakhwa, sustained injuries after their two-wheeler was struck from behind by Shah’s BMW. According to police investigations, Shah reportedly continued driving towards the Bandra Worli Sea Link despite the woman being on the car’s bonnet and subsequently becoming entangled in its wheels for a distance exceeding 1.5 kilometers.

