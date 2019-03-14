Mumbai bridge collapses LIVE updates: A foot over bridge outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. As per initial information, several people have been injured in the shocking incident and they are being shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Senior police officers have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. More details are awaited.
10-12 persons feared to be trapped under the debris: NDRF
National Disaster Relief Force in a statement said 10-12 persons are feared to be trapped under the debris. A team from Regional Response Center (RRC) Mumbai has been rushed to the spot.
Mumbai Police has confirmed the deaths of two people in the bridge collapse incident took place this evening. At least 23 people are reported to be injured and they are being rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
In 2017, 23 commuters were killed in a stampede on a narrow FOB connecting WR's Elphinstone Road with Parel on Central Railway.
Authorities have issued helpline numbers to help relatives of the victims and give them the necessary information.
Helpline Numbers: 222-22621855, 222-22621983
Incident took place around 7:30 pm
At least 23 people are reported to be injured. The injured are being rushed to nearby hospitals. The shocking incident took place around 7:30 pm in the evening. Senior police officials have been rushed to the spot.
Bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane collapses
Mumbai Police put out a tweet and said the bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Commuters are being urged to take alternate routes.
