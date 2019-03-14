Mumbai bridge collapses LIVE updates: A foot over bridge outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. As per initial information, several people have been injured in the shocking incident and they are being shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mumbai bridge collapses LIVE updates: A foot over bridge outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. As per initial information, several people have been injured in the shocking incident and they are being shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Senior police officers have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. More details are awaited.

#WATCH Mumbai: A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station has collapsed. Multiple injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/r43zS5eA0l — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

Updating….

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App