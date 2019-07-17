Mumbai building collapse: As many as 14 people have been killed in the Mumbai building collapse. Around 40 people are still feared trapped under the debris of Dongri's four-storey building. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are conducting the rescue operation.

Mumbai building collapse: The death toll in Mumbai building collapse has risen to 14 this morning. Around 40 people are feared trapped under the debris of Dongri’s four-storey building. As many as nine people have been injured in the incident. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force personnel are carrying out a rescue operation from yesterday. The authorities have stated that the building collapse was a level 2 incident.

The building was almost 100-years-old and in a dilapidated condition. The incident happened at around 11: 40 in the morning. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, the building was situated in the densely populated narrow lane in Dongri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep anguish on the building collapse. He expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hoped immediate recovery of the injured. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the collapse was a tragic incident. He also prayed for the injured who were taken to the hospital.

After the collapse, Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that around 15 families are trapped under the decades-old building’s debris. He said that the focus is on the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is not new to disasters. Only on July 2, 2019, a wall collapsed on the cluster of houses in Malad, resulting in the death of 30 people. As many as 70 people were injured in the incident.

