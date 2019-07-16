Mumbai building collapse LIVE updates: A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri on Tuesday morning. The incident has claimed over 12 lives while over 40 people are feared trapped under the debris.

Mumbai building collapse LIVE updates: At least two people lost their lives while over 40 are fear trapped after a four-storey building was collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday. The building, reported to be 90-100 years old, crashed around 11:40 in the morning. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell has informed that the building was situated in the densely populated narrow lane in Tandel street.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The Mumbai police, civic officials, fire brigade and an ambulance have reached the spot. The authorities have classified it as a level-2 disaster. The reports said that over 5 people have been rescued so far.

Here are the Mumbai building collapse LIVE updates:

— Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared his concern over the Dongri building collapse. He said that he has got to know that around 15 families are feared trapped in the collapse. He added that the entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. He further ordered an investigation into the matter.

— A child was recently rescued by the rescue team from Dongri, reported ANI. The child has been rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently under stable condition. Five other people were also rescued and shifted to Habib Hospital and JJ Hospital till now.

Mumbai: A child rescued from the building collapse site in Dongri, he has been admitted to hospital and is stable pic.twitter.com/LawktNSdR7 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App