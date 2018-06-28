The privately-owned King Air C90 on Thursday crashed near an under-construction building in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, killing at least 5 people, 4 of whom were on the plane. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has announced a detailed probe into the crash.
As per reports, the flight was a privately-owned Beechcraft King C90 model aircraft, which took off from Juhu on a test run. The 12-seater aircraft was owned by the Uttar Pradesh government until 2014 when it was sold to UY Aviation. The aircraft was in service for the past 22 years.
