The Mumbai civic body will now be probing the death case of a 32-year-old Rajesh Maru who lost his life after he was sucked into an MRI machine. The man was carrying a liquid cylinder when he was sucked into an MRI machine. The incident took place at Nair hospital on Saturday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it will also issue stricter guidelines to all civic-run hospitals in the wake of this incident and to ensure that no such happening occurs in future.

The Mumbai civic body will be probing the death of a 32-year-old man Rajesh Maru who has lost his life after he inhaled excessive oxygen. The oxygen leaked out after he got sucked into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at Nair Hospital. The incident took place when the 32-year-old person was taking his relative to the MRI room and was sucked into the MRI machine. The person was carrying a liquid oxygen cylinder which got leaked and due to inhaling excessive oxygen, the person lost his life.

Following the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it will also issue stricter guidelines to all civic-run hospitals in the wake of this incident and to ensure that no such happening occurs in future. The BMC has setup a panel to inquire the incident. “The BMC administration has set up a committee, headed by deputy municipal commissioner. The inquiry report is expected by next Monday.” An FIR has been registered with Agripada police station against the Nair hospital authorities under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Deputy Police commissioner (zone 3), Virendra Mishra, confirmed.

Maru’s brother-in-law, Harish Solanki, told police that his mother was admitted to the hospital and deceased had gone to see her. “He went there to visit my ailing mother but we did not know he would meet such a fate. We all are in shock. A hospital ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room which is prohibited. It all happened because of the carelessness of hospital’s doctors and administration. No security guard was either present to tell him that he should not carry oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room,” he said.