Mumbai CST bridge collapse: Speaking on the incident, Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said the bridge was under maintenance as it needed minor repairs. Government agencies will probe why it was not closed till the work was completed, he added.

Mumbai CST bridge collapse: The blame game has begun between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Western Railways a day after six commuters were killed and at least 34 others injured after a foot overbridge collapsed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Thursday. The BMC on Friday claimed that it had paid to the Western Railways to carry out required repair works of the 40-year-old foot overbridge after the Elphinstone Road tragedy which resulted in the death of 22 individuals and the Gokhale Bridge collapse in July 2018. A structural audit conducted in 2018 suggested minor repairs. However, the Western Railways hasn’t said anything in this regard and we are waiting for the Western Railways’ version.

Reports said remaining portions of the bridge, including the metallic frame, will be removed today. The slabs were removed on Thursday night after a part it near CSMT railway station collapsed yesterday. Speaking on the incident, Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said the bridge was under maintenance as it needed minor repairs. Government agencies will probe why it was not closed till the work was completed, he added. The foot overbridge connected CSMT platform 1 north end with BT Lane near Times of India building.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the foot overbridge had cleared safety audit and required minor repair. If the bridge collapsed despite clearance, it raises questions on the audit, he told reporters in Mumbai. The BMC had conducted a structural audit of 296 bridges in the Mumbai and during the audit, it was found that 18 bridges would have to be demolished and rebuilt. The list included 10 major bridges and eight-foot over-bridges, some of which belonged to the British era.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits the spot where part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed yesterday. 6 people had died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/aHB3VLufDw — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

After meeting those injured in the foot overbridge collapse in Mumbai, Fadnavis said are around 10 injured were admitted to St George Hospital including one person in the ICU while all of them are out of danger now. Fadnavis also said that a high-level enquiry will be done to probe into the matter and an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, the BJP-Shiv Sena-ruled Maharashtra government has ordered a high-level probe into CSMT bridge collapse incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 for injured. Fadnavis also spoke to BMC Commissioner and Mumbai Police officials and instructed them to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with Railway officials.

