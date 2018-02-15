The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani is all set to come with its new makeover under 'Operation Swarn'. The train will cater its services to the passengers with a refreshed look including new coaches, more facilities, design tweaks and other facilities. The new coaches will be equipped with facilities like LED screens which will provide information about iconic Indian buildings.

As per reports, the new coaches will be equipped with facilities like LED screens which will provide information about iconic Indian buildings.

As part of ‘Operation Swarn’, in the new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani, the passengers will be able to experience new design for windows, new colour theme, blue hand towels instead of white, printed sheets instead of plain-white coloured ones. Apart from all these new improvements, there will be vinyl wrapped anti-graffiti interiors, new paint scheme, premium quality mirrors, new dustbins, LED lights and digital watches for AC first class coaches.

The makeover of the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani has come after Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express had undergone for a makeover under ‘Operation Swarn’. The new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani is not the only news for Indian Railway passengers to be excited about as the Railway Ministry is planning to soon replace the existing Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains with high-end luxury Train 18 and Train 20. Train 18 will slowly replace Shatabdi and train 20 will replace Rajdhanis in phase wise manner.

The Indian Railways is planning to roll out the first two Train 18 in August this year. The reason behind naming Train 18 is that they will be unveiled in 2018 and while naming Train 20 is that it will be unveiled in 2020. Train 18 and Train 20 will give an opportunity to the commuters of Indian Railways to experience world-class high-speed trains.