Homoeopathic doctor Sushil Kumar was arrested after he allegedly shared an objectionable post on Facebook. The complainant Ravindra Tiwari accused Kumar of promoting religious intolerance and defaming Pragya Thakur and Brahmin community altogether.

Mumbai-based homoeopathic doctor Sushil Kumar has been arrested by the city police for allegedly sharing malicious post against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on Facebook. Kumar was arrested on May 15 after an FIR was lodged by activist Ravindra Tiwari who complained against the doctor for deliberately sharing the derogatory post.

In his FIR, complainant Tiwari said the Facebook post was meant to tarnish religious harmony. He said the post was objectionable for its content against Pragya Thakur and the Brahmin community altogether. Kumar’s arrest has been criticised by the opposition as they called it suppression of free speech. This is not the first time that an arrest has been made in the guise of objectionable content.

A similar episode happened in Kolkata too when BJP’s youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma was arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory meme on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Sharma was released after Supreme Court ordered her release on Tuesday.

Her release order by the top court also landed into controversy as it called for a conditional bail initially saying that the BJP worker should make an apology first followed by her release. Though later, this clause was watered down by the court as it ordered a no-condition release but reiterated that Priyanka should apologise after her release.

On the other hand, Priyanka slammed the apology clause in a press conference after her release and said she won’t apologise for practicing her right to free speech and expression.

The 38-year old doctor was booked by Parksite Police in Vikhroli under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

