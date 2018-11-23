Mumbai inhumane incident: The news of a male dog brutally raped by four men in Mumbai's Malwani has drawn flak, grief, and anger from around the globe. After putting up a good fight, the stray dog breathed his last at an animal care center in Malad. The dog had been in serious condition due to excessive bleeding and internal damage.

Mumbai inhumane incident: The news of a male dog brutally raped by four men in Mumbai’s Malwani has drawn flak, grief, and anger from around the globe. After putting up a good fight, the stray dog breathed his last at an animal care center in Malad. The dog had been in serious condition due to excessive bleeding and internal damage. The dog had been admitted to the care-centre after he was found lying in blood with his genitalia mutilated following an attack an attack near Malvani church on Saturday.

The incident came to light after a local resident who regularly feeds the dogs in the area spotted the dog in utter pain. Sudha Fernandes, the dog feeder, had filed a complaint with the police. However, the local police have denied the charge. The police cited a medical report and said there was no indication of sexual assault. The men raped the dog while they were in an inebriated condition, a report said. According to the account of an eyewitness, the perpetrators of the heinous crime fled the spot by the time he reached there.

In July this year, a similar incident of cruelty against animals was reported from Mewat district of Haryana. A pregnant goat had died after she was allegedly gang-raped by at least 8 men in Mewat district. The men who allegedly committed the crime were drug addicts and alcoholics.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More