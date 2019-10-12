Mumbai: The ED has seized the properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim, an underworld don. These include Byculla Talkies, Samudra Mahal, World Excel, Ceejay House, etc. The ED had also arrested two persons on Friday in the money laundering probe. They are said to be associates of Dawood Ibrahim's close aide, Iqbal Mirchi.

The ED, reports said, said a few politicians shared an unholy nexus with Dawood Ibrahim. D-company is owned by Dawood and the recent development has put some serious questions on the Mumbai-based leaders who are residing inside these properties. Reports said Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel had purchased one of the properties belonging to the gangster.

A statement from Praful Patel’s counsel contradicted the report that the property was bought from Mirchi. The statement said: The Patel family bought the property on which Ceejay House has been built from the Maharaja of Gwalior in 1963. The property was in court receiver from 1978 to 2005 due to a dispute among co-owners. There was an illegal occupant in the premises during this time, who were relocated on High Court orders to the third floor when the building was redeveloped.

Patel’s counsel added: Ceejay House is not owned by any individuals mentioned in the news report and said all documents and court orders are available on record. On Friday, ED had arrested two people in connection with the money laundering probe against late Iqbal Mirchi. Mirchi, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, had purchased three buildings in Worli – Sea View, Marium Lodge, and Rabia Mansion.

Mirchi, who was involved in a number of cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, extortion and others in Mumbai, died in London in 2013. Along with Dawood, Mirchi was accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts.

Recently, former R&AW officer NK Sood alleged that NCP leader Sharad Pawar had close ties with Dawood Ibrahim. He also accused the NCP supremo of shielding Dawood from arrests and also sabotaging Indian intelligence for arresting the D-Company supremo.

Sood had claimed Pawar, who was the then chief minister of Maharashtra, helped Dawood Ibrahim and the other accused to leave the country. He also asserted that Sharad Pawar might still have links with Dawood Ibrahim.

Dawood Ibrahim has a reward of 25 million dollars over his head. The dreaded gangster is also involved in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Dawood is also one of the most wanted fugitives in the world.

