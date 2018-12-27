Five people have reportedly died while 2 others sustained severe injuries in a level-3 fire that broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur, Mumbai. The incident took place on Thursday evening and it is fourth of its kind that has taken place in Mumbai in the last four days. The 15-storey residential building is located at Tilak Nagar in the north east Mumbai.

The reports said that initially, the fire started at around 7:50 pm on the 11th floor of the building which later spread the o tenth floor. The fire fighters were rushed to the spot as they received information about the incident. The fire tenders immediately commenced the rescue operation and found five elderly citizens on the 11th floor who were then rushed to the hospital where three were declared brought dead.

#UPDATE 5 dead and 2 people injured including a fireman in the fire that broke out on 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur, Mumbai. Firefighting operation still underway. #Maharashtra https://t.co/4pIHbD70xF — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018

The deceased have been identified as Sunita Joshi, 72, Bhalchandra Joshi, 72 and Suman Shrinivas Joshi, 83, Sarala Suresh Gangar, 52 and Laxmiben Premji Gangar, 83. A fireman was also injured during the operation. He is reportedly stable now. The situation has been taken under control by the fire fighters.

