Mumbai: A level 4 fire broke out at MTNL's building in Bandra on Monday in which more than 100 are trapped. To control the situation, 14 fire tenders have rushed to the spot and firefighters are trying their best to rescue the people.

A level 4 fire broke out at Bandra’s Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. According to the reports, in the massive fire, more than 100 people are trapped and firefighters are trying to rescue them. 14 fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations is underway, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story…more details awaited…)

