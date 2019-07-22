A level 4 fire broke out at Bandra’s Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. According to the reports, in the massive fire, more than 100 people are trapped and firefighters are trying to rescue them. 14 fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations is underway, ANI reported.
As per the reports, the firefighter had got the information about the fire at the MTNL Bandra Telephone Exchange at around 3 pm. It is a ground plus nine-floor building run by the state telecom company. At this office, more than 25000 people including the administrative offices work there.
In an official statement by MTNL, it was reported that the fire broke out at around 1500 hours on July 22, 2019, and was completely controlled after a few hours. MTNL said, the last fire audit of the building was held last year and the building was found perfectly fine. After the incident, landline and broadband services of more than 35000 customers were affected. The company said all problems will be fixed in the next four days.
After the fire incident on July 22, mobile services linked to BSNL building at Salt Lake, Kolkata were restored at earliest. The telephone company said that services for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and data services in West Bengal will be restored within 4 days.
More than 14 fire tenders had reached the spot to control the situation and people were rescued through terrist with the help of leaders and movable lifts. Later, people who were stuck in the fire thanked the Bravehearts for saving their lives.