A major fire broke out at Gujral House building located on CST Road, next to Axis Bank and opposite Central Plaza, in Kalina, Santacruz East on Thursday afternoon, reports said. No injuries or loss of life reported so far and fire fighting operations are underway.

The fire broke out at Gujral House building located on CST Road, next to Axis Bank and opposite Central Plaza, in Kalina, Santacruz East.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the commercial building at 11.50 am. The reason behind the fire hasn’t been ascertained yet.

More details awaited.

