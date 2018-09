Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the fire in Somwari Bazar area. At least 8 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, ANI reported.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from fire in Somwari Bazar area. (Photo: ANI)

A massive fire broke out in a theatre at NL Road near masjid in Somwari Bazar area (Bombay Talkies industrial area) of Malad West at 11.30 pm on Monday. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the theatre.

Firefighting operations are underway. At least 8 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, ANI reported.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A fire has erupted at Bombay Talkies industrial area in Malad.#Mumbai #India pic.twitter.com/ZAv8GJZ23b — العزيز (@azz________) September 4, 2018

The cause of the fire hasn’t been ascertained so far.

More details awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More