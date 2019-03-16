The BMC department has submitted its preliminary report in the foot overbridge collapse at CST station that killed six people and left 35 injured on the evening of March 14. The department has suspended around 4 officials over the deadly collapse. The Mumbai Police too opened an investigative probe over the matter and has registered an FIR.

On March 14, the foot overbridge collapse at CST station in Mumbai left six people killed and left 35 injured. Meanwhile, the remaining portion of the collapsed bridge was destroyed by the authorities later on March 15 to ensure that the remaining part of debris couldn’t contain any body.

Mumbai: Remaining portions, including the metallic frame of the bridge, will be removed today. The slabs were removed last night after a part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed yesterday. 6 people had died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/rpdT6GUM8o — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also visited the damaged foot overbridge, during visit to the site, he had assured that responsibility for the bridge collapse would be fixed soon.

Meanwhile, the police expanded the probe to include all individuals and institutions concerned with the maintenance of the bridge.

The Shiv Sena has not blamed any department or the the Maharashtra government or the BMC. In fact, the party maintained that the government has given compensation to family members of the deceased and will look after the injured. However, it added that the opposition will keep indulging in politics over the issue. The party have raised questions on how bridges are not safe in Mumbai and people can be killed so easily.

