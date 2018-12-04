The 4 Km-wide fire that engulfed forested area on the outskirts of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Aarey Colony near Film city on Monday evening was doused after night long operation. According to reports, the fire started around 6:30pm in an open plot near an IT park along the General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg in the western suburb, located adjacent to the Colony and due to the wind coming from the hills, it spread to about 4-km in the area.

The fire was visible from most parts of the city, even from the Western Express Highway

The 4 Km-wide fire that engulfed forested area on the outskirts of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Aarey Colony near Film city on Monday evening was doused after night long operation. 10 firefighting vehicles were scrambled to contain the flames and firemen were able to put out the fire using 2 small hose lines that were pressed into operation after vehicles couldn’t enter the forest. There are tribal hamlets inside the forest and police personnel were instructed to evacuate tribals and their cattle.

Till the night the fire was confined to the forest area, however, as it gradually started moving towards the residential area. The Aarey Colony is spread over 16 Km square and includes more than a dozen villages.

Mumbai: Fire that broke out in forest area opposite Gokuldham near Goregaon has been doused. #Maharashtra. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/2oXL2s8VQ2 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018

The fire was visible from most parts of the city, even from the Western Express Highway situated far from the spot of the fire. Many photos and videos of the massive flames were shared on social media.

Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said that fire brigades were unable to enter the forested area due to lack of access, however, they managed to to put two small hose lines into operation.

Mumbai: Firefighting operations continue in forest area opposite Gokuldham near Goregaon. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ZDj8GZvAvd — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018

The firestaff roped in the forest staff of SGNP as well to put out the fire. “A total of 10 firefighting engines, seven JTs (jumbo tankers), three Quick Response Vehicles have been pressed into service. Apart from fire personnel, forest officers and Mumbai police personnel are also helping in putting out flames,” Rahangdale was quoted by ANI as saying.

As per a Times of India report, the land from where the fire erupted belongs to FE Dinshaw trust and is now under Raheja builders. The land lies in the Dindoshi Hills between SGNP and Aarey Colony.

