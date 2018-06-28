Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel while speaking on the C 90 aircraft which crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday praised the pilot for saving lives of civilians and tried to keep the aircraft away from the residential area. In the plane crash, al four crew members including the pilot died.

Hours after a small Beechcraft C 90 aircraft crashed near Mumbai suburbs, former Civil Aviation Minister and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel praised the pilot who did not care about her own life and in order to save life of civilians on the ground tried to make sure that the plane should not crash in the populated area. The aircraft had taken off from Juhu airstrip for a test flight with two pilots, two maintenance members of the crew on Thursday afternoon and crashed around 1:30 pm near Mumbai suburbs.

Speaking on the incident, Praful Patel tweeted and said, “Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident at Ghatkopar as charter plane crashes in an open area. Salute to the pilot who showed the presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life. RIP to all the 5 Dead. My deepest condolences,” Praful Patel said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits the site of chartered plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, says, "It is a worrying incident. What were the reasons behind the crash and who is responsible for it needs to be found out." 5 people lost their lives in the crash. pic.twitter.com/G6Aj1VT9UK — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Reports say that it was a Uttar Pradesh government plane which said that they have sold it to a private maintenance company. “UP government sold the aircraft to a private aviation company in 2014 and they were responsible for its maintenance. The incident has nothing to do with UP government,” UP Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta informed.

#Mumbai: Visuals of wreckage of chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar. 5 people lost their lives in the crash that occurred few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/kHyq6hSGVp — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Small Beechcraft C 90 aircraft crashed near Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area in which all four crew members lost their lives. It also killed one person on the ground. While an investigation has already been initiated in the case, the Black-box of the crashed chartered plane has been recovered.

