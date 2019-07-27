Mumbai Rains: The weather department has predicted heavy rain in the next 48 hours in Mumbai. So far, 7 flights have been canceled. An orange alert has been sounded across the city, NDRF teams have also been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Mumbai has been put on high alert after weather forecast on Saturday predicted heavy rain for the next 48 hours. On Friday Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall which led most of the places across the state caused waterlogging. Reports said the weather department also issued alert and the authorities have been asked to keep a tight vigil and be ready to take the necessary action.

The IMD has predicted heavy rain in isolated places. However, the department has also predicted heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and others. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into areas where rainfall prediction has been asked.

In Mumbai, around 7 flights have been canceled and 8 to 9 flights have been diverted at the airport. A total of 17 flights have been diverted from Mumbai airport due to heavy rain. Mahalaxmi Express which runs between Mumbai and Kolhapur has been also stopped between Badlapur and Wanganui. The NDRF teams have been informed of the rescue operations.

#Mumbai International Airport PRO: Operations are normal at the airport. https://t.co/y5UBfm7bIR — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

The Gandhi market area in Sion is waterlogged. Powai area has recorded the highest rainfall at 122.8 mm in a span of 12 hours while Bandra West has recorded 119.4 mm and Bandra Kurla Complex received 116.4 mm. Waterlogging has also been reported in Chembur area following continuous rainfall in the city. Indian Meteorological Department predicts intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls at few places in the city and suburbs.

IMD, Mumbai: 150-180 mm rainfall received in suburbs in the last 24 hours; Heavy rainfall expected today. pic.twitter.com/YdUrOZDgh4 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

Most of the trains from the Railway Board in Mumbai have been advised to divert via Kalyan, Manmad, Daund and others as the city has been submerged with floodwaters due to heavy rain. The trains including the numbers 11013, 12701, 11005, 22143, 16507, 12115, 51029, and 11027 have been diverted.

#Mumbai: Severe waterlogging in Chembur area following continuous rainfall in the city. Indian Meteorological Department predicts intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls at few places in city and suburbs pic.twitter.com/nAAhtDAYaw — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App