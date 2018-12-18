Mumbai hospital fire: The death toll in Mumbai hospital fire incident rose to eight on Tuesday, while over 150 injured are being treated in various hospitals across the financial capital. A six-month-old baby is among those killed in Mumbai fire that broke out in a government-run hospital in Andheri area on Monday. Over 140 have been rescued till now.

Mumbai hospital fire: The death toll in Mumbai hospital fire incident rose to eight on Tuesday, while over 150 injured are being treated in various hospitals across the financial capital. A six-month-old baby is among those killed in Mumbai fire that broke out in a government-run hospital in Andheri area on Monday. Over 140 have been rescued till now. The incident come to light after a fire attendee received a call around 4:00 pm about the fire at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Andheri that is said to be one of the densely populated areas in the city.

Public Health minister Deepak Sawant met patients at Holy Spirit Hospital yesterday. The minister further announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

It has been revealed that the Mumbai hospital where a major fire yesterday left 8 dead and over 150 injured had failed a fire safety test two weeks ago. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation is responsible for fire audits. The fire department had found that the sprinkle and detection system were not in line with provisions.

#UPDATE: Death toll rises to 8 in the fire that broke out in ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai yesterday. (Earlier visuals) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/rcThaqgHr8 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

The injured are being treated at Cooper Hospital, Holy Spirit Hospital, P Thackeray Trauma Hospital, Hiranandani Hospital, Siddharth Hospital and Seven Hills hospital. 10 fire engines were sent to the hospital as efforts began to rescue patients and douse the flames.

