A journalist and his friend were attacked on Sunday in Mumbai. The reports suggest that the attack happened near Gamdevi police station at around 1:30 am. After the attack, the journalist filed a complaint with police and investigation of the matter is underway.

Some unidentified assailants attacked a journalist and his friend on Sunday in Mumbai. As per the reports, the journalist was attacked by 4 miscreants near the Gamdevi police station at around 1:30 am. After the incident, journalist and his friend lodged a complaint and investigation of the matter is underway. Talking to the media, victim journalist said that it was a planned attack, happened near his house. “They were waiting for us near my home. It wasn’t a last-minute provocation. They took my friend’s phone with them,” said journalist.

Earlier, the Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shrinagar. The reports suggest that the Rising Kashmir newspaper editor was shot by suspected terrorists. In that incident, two of his security personnel also got injured. After the incident, the security forces lodged a complaint and started the search operation to nab the suspects.

Mumbai: A journalist&his friend attacked by 4 unidentified miscreants near Gamdevi police station at around 1:30 am. Police investigation underway. Journalist says, 'they were waiting for us near my home. It wasn't a last-minute provocation. They took my friend's phone with them' pic.twitter.com/fEKSdpHkmM — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2018

J&K DGP SP Vaid had described it as an unfortunate incident and reportedly said that 3 terrorists on a motorcycle attacked Bukhari and his PSOs were attacked when they were leaving from his office and boarding his car. In another incident, Journalist Sudhir Shukla, who works for a Hindi daily was also attacked and succumbed to injuries. The attack happened on Mira Road and Andheri railway stations on Western Railway, said reports.

