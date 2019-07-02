The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in Mumbai as a precautionary measure following the incessant rain. In a 2-day period, the city has received the highest rainfall, resulting in massive traffic jams.

At least 16 people were killed in two separate wall collapse cases in Mumbai and Kalyan after heavy rains lashed the city and areas around. 13 people were killed and 13 others injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. The incident happened at 2 Am on Tuesday. The NDRF teams are present at the spot and have added that more people are feared to be dead as many are still trapped under the debris of the wall collapse. Other agencies including the fire brigade and police are also present there as search operations are underway.

Reports said 13 people have been admitted to a trauma centre in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai and at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for treatment.

In another wall collapse incident, 3 people died including a 3-year-old boy after a wall of a school crashed upon two adjacent houses in Mumbai’s Kalyan area. The incident happened at around 12:30 am. Reports said, 3 to 4 people trapped in the debris of the wall collapse but were later pulled out with the help of local residents and police.

The victims in Kalyan wall collapse have been identified as Mohammad Chand, Hussain Mohammad Chand and Shobha Kachru Kamble.

On Saturday, 15 people were killed in Pune’s Kondhwa area after a 60-ft wall of a residential complex collapsed. The wall collapsed on shanties following incessant rains in Pune.

This year, Mumbai is witnessing one of its most intense monsoon spells as the city has received the highest rainfall in a decade so far.

