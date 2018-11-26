Fire in Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Walada area after a large oil tanker after crashing underneath the overhead financial capital's monorail line. The incident took place around 10:45 pm this evening when a petrol tanker caught fire near Bhakti Park in Wadala, news agency ANI reports said.

Fire in Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s Walada area after a large oil tanker after crashing underneath the overhead financial capital’s monorail line. The incident took place around 10:45 pm this evening when a petrol tanker caught fire near Bhakti Park in Wadala, news agency ANI reports said. At least five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and personnel of the fire department are trying to douse the flames. The police have cordoned off the area. No casualty and injury have been reported so far. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

#SpotVisuals: A petrol tanker caught fire near Bhakti Park in Mumbai's Wadala at around 10:45 pm today. 5 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RnqQI0EG4G — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018

Updating…

