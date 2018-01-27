At least 5 fire tenders were rushed to Kama industrial estate in Mumbai's Goregaon east to control a major fire where 25 shops were gutted. The fire broke out around 8AM in a two-storey building. Since it was the morning time, therefore no injuries has been reported in the fire incident but a preliminary investigation has been initiated in the case to know the cause of the fire. In the recent past, several incidents of fire have surfaced in the financial capital of the nation.

At least 25 shops were gutted in another major fire incident which took place in Mumbai’s Kama industrial estate situated near western suburb of Goregaon, Maharashtra. The incident took place around 8AM on Saturday morning when a two-storey building had caught fire. Around 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to take the situation under control and douse the fire. Though no injuries have been reported so far in the fire incident and it is also not confirmed how the area caught fire, ending in a big financial loss. Following the incident, a preliminary investigation has been initiated to find the cause of the fire while concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

Speaking about the incident, P Rahagdale, a fire official said that the building has shop-like structures, but they were being used as a factory. “As it was early morning, there were no people in the building.” Further giving out more information about the kind of shops which were busted in fire, Rahangdale said that many of the shops had scrap material which further flamed the fire. Initially, it was a minor blaze but due to the presence of scrap material, it took the shape of a major fire, the fire officer informed.

In the recent past, several incidents of fire have surfaced in the financial capital of the nation. Earlier on December 28, a major fire incident had taken place in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound when at least 14 people had lost their lives and several others had got injured after a fire gutted restaurant-cum-pub in one the posh area in Mumbai. The fire had taken place at OneAbove restaurant which was situated on the terrace of Mumbai high rise. The incident turned out to be a disaster for a group of few people who were celebrating their friend’s birthday. The lady whose birthday was being celebrated at the restaurant was also killed in the incident.