Mumbai man arrested for flashing at woman inside Mulund East ATM: A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly flashing at a lonely woman inside an ATM in Mulund East in Mumbai at 3 am on Saturday. The police managed to identify the accused as one Sandeep Khumbharkar after victim Shivani showed them the video of the sexual act she had captured on her mobile phone and complained the cops about the harassment she underwent inside the ATM. Shivani said she narrowly escaped because a police car screeched to a halt outside the ATM and Sandeep Khumbharkar had to leave the spot.

Shivani said the incident took place near her house in Hari Om Nagar in the wee hours of Saturday when she had gone to the ATM to withdraw money to celebrate her birthday. She was coming home from Bandra after a gig and she stopped her auto-rickshaw she was travelling in front of the ATM near her house. The ATM wasn’t dispensing money as it had developed a snag. While she was struggling to withdraw money,

Sandeep Khumbharkar entered the ATM and asked if she needed help or wanted him to pay for the ride.

An altercation broke out between her and the auto-rickshaw driver regarding the mode of payment of the fare. At that point in time, a police car approached and the girl explained to them that she will try again to withdraw money from the ATM and pay him the dues. But the guy entered the ATM for the second time and kept touching her inappropriately on the pretext of providing help when she was trying to withdraw money. After his requests were turned down by the girl, the frustrated person flashed at her inside the ATM and fled from the spot after another police car approached.

The accused, who was arrested by the Navghar police, pleaded innocence and claimed to be drunk at that point in time. However, a case has been registered against him under Sections 354(A) AND 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the incident, reactions poured in over social media supporting the courageous act showed by Shivani.

