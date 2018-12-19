The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a Mumbai-based man, his wife and son for allegedly showing his dead mother alive on papers to keep her properties worth Rs 285 crore. According to police, Sunil Gupta, his wife Radha and son Abhishek were arrested from their Hiranandani Gardens home in Mumbai's Powai area on December 15 and were produced in a court today.

The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a Mumbai-based man, his wife and son for allegedly showing his dead mother alive on papers to keep her properties worth Rs 285 crore. According to police, Sunil Gupta, his wife Radha and son Abhishek were arrested from their Hiranandani Gardens home in Mumbai’s Powai area on December 15 and were produced in a court today. It was Vijay Gupta, the younger brother of Sunil Gupta, who moved to the district court following which an FIR was registered at Sector 20 police station.

In his complaint, Vijay accused his elder brother, his wife, two sons and five others of fraud in the five-year-old case. says a report in the PTI. According to the report, after their mother’s death, Sunil had created a fake certificate stating that his mother is alive to pocket a candle manufacturing company worth Rs 285 crore as a ‘gift deed’ from his mother.

He had forged documents to get the company fraudulently transferred in his and his family’s name causing Vijay a loss of Rs 285 crore.

On the other hand, their mother, who passed away on March 7, 2011, had stated in her will that after her demise, the properties would be divided equally among her sons. However, Vijay alleged that his elder brother Sunil forged the documents and got the company.

He also alleged that Sunil Gupta has made financial transactions of Rs 29 crore from the company to a company owned by his friend soon after their mother died.

He has also complained that when he opposed Sunil he was thrashed by three unidentified men who also threatened to kill him, reports said. Soon after gathering the evidence, Sunil Gupta was arrested and produced before the court along with his wife and son.

