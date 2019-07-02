Pothole problems in Mumbai: While 800 people lost their lives in terror-related incidents in the country in 2017, potholes alone claimed 10 lives daily with annual fatalities in the country adding up to 3,597 - an over 50% rise over the toll for 2016.

Pothole problems in Mumbai: Mumbai has been a source of inspiration for actors, poets and writers, so are its potholes. Governments may come and go but the potholes on Mumbai roads remain perennial. The potholes, that grow in different shapes and sizes every monsoon, not only pose a challenge to the existence of the country’s richest municipal corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) but also encourage healthy competition among Mumbaikars to avoid the ‘death traps’ while wading through waist-deep water at their own risk.

While Mumbai journalist Tanmaya Nanda managed to pull himself out of an open manhole on the sidewalk on Veera Desai road on Tuesday due to his presence of wit, noted Mumbai doctor Deepak Amarapurkar wasn’t that lucky. Journalist Nanda shared a video on Twitter to help people learn from his experience. The never-say-die spirit of Mumbai’s residents keeps the city going and grooming, but people pay a hefty price for the lackadaisical attitude of the civic body. In 2017, Amarapurkar’s body was found in a drain near the seashore at Worli two days after he slipped into an open manhole after he got off his car near his home at Elphinstone Road and started walking in waist deep water. Dr Amarapurkar was working as a senior gastroenterologist of the Bombay Hospital.

So I fell into this open manhole on the sidewalk on veera desai road (opposite Country Club) a little while ago. Managed to break fall and pull myself out. Thanks @mybmc #mumbairains #mumbaimonsoon #manhole pic.twitter.com/5krJ18xxMi — Tanmaya Nanda (@tkn2104) July 2, 2019

Potholes have wreaked havoc among city dwellers across the country. While 800 people lost their lives in terror-related incidents in the country in 2017, potholes claimed 10 lives daily with annual fatalities in the country adding up to 3,597 – an over 50% rise over the toll for 2016, a report published by The Times of India on July 2018 mentioned.

Remember RED FM radio jockey Malishka who had come up with a parody titled ‘Mumbai Tula BMC var Bharosa Nai Kai’ (Mumbai, don’t you have faith in the BMC?) in 2017. Despite a defamation suit worth Rs 500 crore on her in 2018, Malishka has come up again with a new song titled Monsoon Pothole Song 2018 Zingaat Mix Mumbai Khadyaat on the Mumbai potholes. Thanks to the BMC and the innumerable potholes for inspiring people like Malishka.

Due to the heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, the chief minister’s office (CMO) in Maharashtra issued a warning advising people to stay indoors unless there is an emergency. The Maharashtra government on Tuesday also declared a public holiday in Mumbai after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the city. The downpour has claimed over 50 lives so far, persuading the state government to declare public holiday as a precautionary measure. Earlier in the morning, over 20 people were killed in Mumbai, Pune, and Kalyan after a wall crashed due to heavy rains in the state. Within three days of rain, potholes have appeared on roads near Tagore Nagar Junction towards Kanjurmarg East. The Western Express Highway in Mumbai, which leads to the airport was flooded after continuous rain in the city, is making it extremely difficult for people rushing to catch their flights reach the airport on time.

In a tweet, the BPCL-Chennai said even if Mumbai is flooded, the state-owned oil company’s braveheart delivery boys are out to deliver gas cylinders navigating water and potholes. Isn’t it inspiring?

Rt PetroleumMin: RT BPCLimited: #Mumbai is flooded today, but our Bravehearts Delivery Boys are out to deliver cylinders, navigating water and potholes! A smile on our customers faces is more than any reward for them ! #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/hJohSE8Mrl — Bharatgas_Chennai (@BPCLChennai) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the Andheri Subway in Mumbai has been closed due to flooding in the area. The 11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express has also been short terminated at Lonavala and will run as 11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express from Pune, the Central Railway said.

