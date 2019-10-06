Mumbai Metro chief Ashwini Bhide termed Aarey tree cutting inevitable and said it paves way for a new life, and a new creation.

The Mumbai Metro corporation has come under severe flak after the authorities chopped more than 2,500 trees in the Aarey colony. The move was criticised by all the political parties. The Bollywood actors also criticised the metro authorities to cut down the trees and destroying the ecosystem in the state.

As many as 29 people have been arrested during the protests in the construction site. The authorities have also blocked the entry gates leading to the site. From Friday, massive protests have been reported where hundreds of students, activists and political leaders openly supported the protesters.

Sometimes to construct something new destruction becomes inevitable but it also paves the way for new life and new creation. जीवन चक्र प्रवाही असते. ते एका ठिकाणी थांबत नाही. सृजनाची चाहूल पुन्हा पुन्हा लागत रहाते. नवीन पालवी फुटत रहाते. नवनिर्मिती होत रहाते. https://t.co/L6J1N57mhH — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) October 6, 2019

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had criticised the government’s move to cut down the trees. He had termed the incident shameful where Mumbai Police detained protesters. several leaders were alos detained by the police. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also detained inside the police station. Later, she was released.

While Congress also criticised the move to detain the protesters. They, however, blamed that Shiv Sena for playing double standards. The said Sena, on the one hand, is criticising the government move while on the other side they are continuing their alliance with the government.

Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dawan, and others also blamed the authorities for constructing the development by destroying the ecosystem in the area. The also said that cutting tres at night is pathetic and is wrong.

