"I saw a taxi driver at Mumbai airport without his driver uniform and badge. I told him that he should operate legally," MNS leader Nitin Nandgokar said

In an attempt to make understand the responsibility of his duties, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgokar made a cab driver do sit-ups outside Mumbai airport as the driver was neither carrying his badge not wearing the uniform. In a video later released by a news agency, one can clearly see how the MNS leader taking law into his own hands asked the taxi driver to do sit-ups on the road. The MNS leader is seen standing in front of the taxi driver and monitoring the punishment given by him.

However, speaking to media and giving a clarifying to his action, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Nitin Nandgokar said, “I saw a taxi driver at Mumbai airport without his driver uniform and badge. I told him that he should operate legally. At that point, I did what I felt what was suitable.” Further justifying his action, MNS Nitin Nandgokar while sharing the video on his Facebook said that the security of people was in danger because some drivers in the city were roaming without wearing badges and uniform. Nitin Nandgokar also alleged that these taxi drivers were roaming like this because RTO officials and police personnel were taking money.

I saw a taxi driver at Mumbai airport without his driver uniform& badge. I told him that he should operate legally. At that point, I did what I felt what was suitable: MNS leader Nitin Nandgokar on making a cab driver do sit-ups pic.twitter.com/IiRAKOE9Oj — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Not a first time when politicians, netas were seen taking law into their hands. Earlier in 2017, a Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad had thrashed Air India employee with his slipper 25 times onboard a flight. The incident raised widespread concerns and his act was widely condemned across all media sections.

#WATCH MNS leader Nitin Nandgokar made a cab driver do sit-ups outside Mumbai airport as the driver was neither carrying his badge nor wearing uniform. (Source: Nandgokar's Facebook) (17.2.18) pic.twitter.com/pKAHjaQR5w — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

