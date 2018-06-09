As the monsoon arrived, heavy rains hit Mumbai on Saturday, June 9. As per reports, around 23 flights were affected and several local trains were diverted. Waterlogging was also reported from many areas that disturbed the routine life. To deal with harsh climatic conditions, the administration has deployed NDRF teams in many areas of the city.

Mumbai received the heavy rain on Saturday, June 9, that disturbed the daily life. Due to rain and bad weather, several trains and flights were affected. As per reports, 11 international flights got delayed, 2 were canceled and many trains were diverted to other places. Talking to reporters, Railway officials said that wall fell down on tracks in many areas, they were removed immediately after being reported and trains are running slow due to low visibility.

As per metrological department, the city received 75 to 95cm rainfall today and water lodgings were reported from many areas. To deal with the harsh climatic conditions, the administration has deployed Natural Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) to help people.

The Mumbai Police has also issued an advisory to citizens asking to drive only if necessary. In a Tweet, Mumbai police shared a picture of a vehicle that overturned after skidding off the road.

The metrological department has also issued a warning for heavy rains for today and tomorrow in Mumbai.

After the warning from Met department, Bombay Municipal Council (BMC) has canceled all the leaves of officers to control the situation. Taking precautionary measures administration has advised people to stay at home for next 72 hours.

Fishermen too have also been warned against going too far out into the sea.The NDMA has predicted squall and winds of 45-50 kmph could occur along coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka and southern Maharashtra. Adding further, the Met department said weather conditions at east-central, west-central southwest areas of the Arabian Sea are likely to be rough

Earlier on Friday, 11 people were killed and several wounded after lightning struck in different districts of Bihar.

As per reports, 6 people lost their lives in Saharsa, 4 in Darbhanga and 1 in Madhopur district. After the incident, wounded people were admitted to hospital and treatment is underway.

