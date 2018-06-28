A CCTV camera installed in a nearby building has captured moments before small aircraft C90 crashed killing at least 5 people including 4 crew members. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the aircraft crashed at a construction site in Mumbai's Ghatkoper area.

Hours after small aircraft C 90 crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkoper area on Thursday, a CCTV footage has now surfaced showing moments before the plane had crashed. The CCTV appears to be installed in a nearby building catching the final moments when the aircraft crashed. In the CCTV footage, one can see the plane from the window of a nearby building coming ahead of a red coloured vehicle and crashing in then that area. In the crash, all four crew members including the two pilots, two people of the maintenance crew, died. A pedestrian, who was present at that time on the road also lost his life in the crash. The investigation and rescue operation is underway while the affected site has already been surveyed and visited by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The CCTV footage has been accessed by several media channels.

The aircraft was formally owned by Uttar Pradesh government, however, the government later sold it to a private caretaking company. The UP government on Thursday also issued a clarification saying that it sold the aircraft to a private aviation company in 2014 and they were responsible for its maintenance. The incident has nothing to do with the UP government, UP Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta had informed this.

Meanwhile, praising pilot’s efforts who did not care about her own life and managed the plane not to land or crash in a populated area, former aviation minister Praful Patel said, “Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident at Ghatkopar as charter plane crashes in an open area. Salute to the pilot who showed the presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life. RIP to all the 5 Dead. My deepest condolences.”

