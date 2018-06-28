Locals who witnessed a small aircraft crashing in Mumbai on Thursday killing at least 5 people including four crew members said that had the 30 workers who were working at the construction site would not have gone on lunch, the casualties in the incident could have been more. At one point they thought that the plane would hit their homes, however, the pilot did not let that to happen.

The C 90 small aircraft crashed at a construction site in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area killing all four crew members including the pilot and also a pedestrian. Locals say that the casualties would have more had not been the workers at the construction site had not gone on lunch. Reports say that at least 30 workers were at lunch when the plane crashed in Mumbai Ghatkopar.

Another witness named Anant Kandhor, while speaking about the incident said that he initially suspected that there was something wrong with the plan when he saw it. Kandhor resides just a half a kilometre away from the crash site. Anant Kandhor said that the plan passed very near from his balcony and thought that it would hit his building.

Meanwhile, praising the pilot, former Aviation Minister Praful Patel said that he salutes the pilot who tried till the end to avoid landing the plan in a populated area so that lives of other people could be saved while not caring about her own life. There were around 4 people in the aircraft including two pilots, two maintenance staff when the plane crashed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the site and monitored whether relief and rescue operation. A CCTV footage has now surfaced showing the last few seconds before the aircraft crashed in which five people lost their lives including 4 crew members.

