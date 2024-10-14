Mumbai Police Arrest Third Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Case

The 66-year-old NCP leader was fatally ambushed by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Kher Nagar, Bandra. This shocking incident took place on a busy road during the Dussehra celebrations.

In a significant development in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai Police have arrested the third suspect, identified as 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar. The arrest occurred on Sunday in Pune, and authorities believe Lonkar played a pivotal role in the conspiracy that led to Siddique’s tragic death.

Key Details of the Investigation

Pravin Lonkar is suspected to be one of the main conspirators behind the assassination plot, having reportedly enlisted two individuals: Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam, the latter of whom remains at large. As the investigation unfolds, police are working diligently to track down additional suspects and gather evidence related to the murder.

So far, two of the three shooters involved in the assassination have been apprehended. Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap were produced before a holiday court, which has ordered their police custody until October 21. The search for the remaining shooter continues as Mumbai Police intensify their efforts.

Baba Siddique’s Murder

The 66-year-old NCP leader was fatally ambushed by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Kher Nagar, Bandra. This shocking incident took place on a busy road during the Dussehra celebrations when police presence was heightened. Siddique was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The brazen attack has raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in Maharashtra, prompting Congress leader Rashid Alvi to call for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder.

Ongoing Investigation and Evidence Recovery

In response to the assassination, Mumbai Police have formed 15 specialized teams to investigate the case across Maharashtra. Authorities are focused on identifying individuals who may have provided logistical support to the shooters. During their investigations, police recovered two pistols and 28 live rounds from the arrested suspects. Reports indicate that six rounds were fired at Siddique, with three hitting him in the chest.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have extended their search efforts to Madhya Pradesh in pursuit of another suspect linked to the case, emphasizing their commitment to bringing all responsible parties to justice.

