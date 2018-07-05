Priyanka Chaturvedi took to her Twitter handle and thanked Union Home Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi, Mumbai police over the arrest.

An Ahmedabad-based man was arrested by Mumbai Police on Friday for allegedly threatening Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter. after the arrest was made, Priyanka Chaturvedi took to her Twitter handle and thanked Union Home Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi, Mumbai police over the arrest. The following development comes 2 days after Union Home Ministry had directed the Mumbai Police to file a complaint against an unidentified person for threatening to rape Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter on a social media platform, Twitter.

Acting in orders from Home Ministry, the Goregaon police Station had filed a case under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the IT Act and POCSO.

Commenting on the matter, an investigating police officer said that after Priyanka Chaturvedi had approached the police, a complaint was filed against a Twitter handle — @GirishK1605.

The police complaint came in after the Ahmedabad man had put out a tweet stating that he would rape Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi’s 10-year-old daughter.

In the complaint filed, Priyanka Chaturvedi had said that a Twitter user who was using lord Krishna as his display picture, didn’t even think twice before giving out such a threat. After she had filed the police complaint, she said that she is a fiercer mom and would not let anyone target her children, threaten them and then get away with it.

Reports add that this incident took place at the same time, Shushma Swaraj had also been a victim of online trolling. Later, Sushma Swaraj also put a twitter poll asking what percentage of people approve of online trolling. As the result, 57% said no.

Condemning the rape threats to Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter, NCP leader Supriya Sole said that accused must be booked under the law and should be given strict punishment. She further urged PM Modi to take cognizance of the issue and take necessary steps.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More