Bollywood actor and producer Aditya Pancholi have been registered for rape case by the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police has filed an FIR based on the complaint of an actress at the Versova Police Station. The actress who filed the complaint has claimed that Aditya Pancholi abused her when she was 17 years old. she also claimed that she went to the police but Aditya was let off with a warning.

As per sources, the rape case has been registered under the sections 376,328,384,341,342,323,506 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

#Mentoo Look this woman has awakened after 10 years , now she has realised that she was raped by a man called #AdityaPancholi. What had restrained her all these years from lodging an FIR @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. Women from rural areas are far better than such women. — Falguni Brahmbhatt (@advocatefalguni) June 27, 2019

Rape case filed against actor-producer #AdityaPancholi in Mumbai’s Versova Police Station — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_romi) June 27, 2019

Mumbai Police files an FIR of rape against actor-producer Aditya Pancholi. — manas parab (@manas0191) June 27, 2019

