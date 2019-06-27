Bollywood actor and producer Aditya Pancholi have been registered for rape case by the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police has filed an FIR based on the complaint of an actress at the Versova Police Station. The actress who filed the complaint has claimed that Aditya Pancholi abused her when she was 17 years old. she also claimed that she went to the police but Aditya was let off with a warning.
As per sources, the rape case has been registered under the sections 376,328,384,341,342,323,506 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).