Mumbai police files FIR against PMC Bank officials for Rs 4,355 crore fraud, SIT to conduct probe: An FIR has been registered against former top management officials of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) and promoters of Housing development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) in the case of financial irregularities of over Rs 4,355 crore. The complaint has been filed after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised concerns over the bank’s major financial irregularities. RBI-appointed administrator Jasbir Singh Mattha first filed an FIR into the matter and then the case was transferred t Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday.

The case has been filed against the former managing director of PMC bank, Joseph Thomas, and promoters of HDIL Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan. Reports said that the government has also issued a lookout circular against the two executives to bar them from leaving the country. A case under sections 409, 420, 465, 471, 120 (B) of IPC has been registered against the accused.

Earlier on September 24, the RBI had ordered the bank to grant or renew loans or make any investments without its approval. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter. The team will investigate whether the top officials at the bank and borrower came up with a strategy to cheat the bank.

A couple of days back, PMC Bank Managing Director Joy Thomas was removed from his post following the fraud. The RBI has also increased the withdrawal limits from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for the PMC bank customers for a month. It has been said that the case is one of the biggest banking frauds reported this year.

The RBI has alleged that the officials of the bank misled RBI from 2008 to 2019 by hiding the big accounts, which eventually became non-performing assets. Reports said that the bank had lent a whopping Rs 2,500 crore to the HDIL and the latter had dues of over Rs 1,996.9 crore to be paid by March 31.

