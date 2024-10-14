Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mumbai Police Hunt For Mastermind Behind Baba Siddique’s Assassination, One Shooter Still At Large

Two days after the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Police are intensifying their efforts to uncover the conspiracy behind the assassination.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Mumbai Police Hunt For Mastermind Behind Baba Siddique’s Assassination, One Shooter Still At Large

Two days after the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Police are intensifying their efforts to uncover the conspiracy behind the assassination. While three suspects — Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, Gurmail Baljit Singh, and Pravin Lonkar — have been arrested, the prime shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, remains on the run, and investigators believe he holds crucial information about the person who ordered the killing.

The incident, which took place outside the office of Siddique’s son in Bandra, Mumbai, involved a carefully planned attack that was meant to be executed by Dharmaraj and Gurmail. However, Shivkumar altered the original plan and took it upon himself to fire the shots at Siddique when he realized the area was heavily guarded by police.

The Day of the Attack

According to the police, the three accused — Dharmaraj, Gurmail, and Shivkumar — had come prepared to carry out the assassination. Initially, the plan was for Dharmaraj and Gurmail to fire at the former minister, but when they hesitated, Shivkumar took control. He fired six rounds, two of which struck Siddique, before ordering his accomplices to flee the scene.

While Dharmaraj and Gurmail were apprehended shortly after the incident, Shivkumar managed to evade capture by blending into the crowd. During his escape, he threw chilli powder into the eyes of police personnel, allowing him to slip away.

Ongoing Investigation and Search for Shivkumar Gautam

Investigations revealed that Dharmaraj and Gurmail did not fire their weapons during the attack, leaving Shivkumar as the sole shooter. Both men are cooperating with authorities but claim they have no knowledge of who orchestrated the hit. Police believe that Shivkumar, who remains absconding, could be the key to identifying the mastermind behind the murder.

Multiple police teams have been formed to track down Shivkumar, and efforts are underway to trace his whereabouts.

Background on Shivkumar Gautam

Shivkumar Gautam, 23, is a native of Gandara village in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. He had been living in Pune and working in the scrap trading business for several years. According to his family, Shivkumar had grown distant over time, ceasing regular communication with them. His mother recalled how he stopped sending money and became unresponsive, except for a brief period when he provided financial aid during his sister’s illness.

“He told us not to call him anymore,” his mother said, lamenting the strained relationship. Despite the growing distance, Shivkumar’s family expressed shock upon learning of his involvement in the murder.

Role of Pravin Lonkar in the Plot

In addition to Dharmaraj and Gurmail, another suspect, Pravin Lonkar, 28, was arrested from Pune. Police suspect that Pravin, along with his brother Shubham, played a pivotal role in recruiting Dharmaraj and Shivkumar into the assassination plot. Pravin’s exact role in the conspiracy is still under investigation, but authorities believe he had significant involvement in planning the attack.

A High-Profile Political Assassination

Baba Siddique, 66, had recently joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP earlier this year after leaving the Congress party. His murder has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra’s political circles, and the motive behind the killing is still unclear. Police are working to establish whether Siddique’s political ties or personal enmities were factors in the crime.

As the investigation unfolds, the search for the missing shooter, Shivkumar, continues, with authorities hopeful that his capture will shed light on the broader conspiracy behind Siddique’s assassination.

Also Read: Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, Police Launch Manhunt

Filed under

Baba Siddique mumbai police NCP Leader
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Will Apple’s Smart Glasses & Camera-Equipped AirPods Set To Transform Wearable Tech By 2027?

Will Apple’s Smart Glasses & Camera-Equipped AirPods Set To Transform Wearable Tech By 2027?

SpaceX’s Super Heavy Rocket Can Be Relaunched Within An Hour: A Game Changer For Space Travel

SpaceX’s Super Heavy Rocket Can Be Relaunched Within An Hour: A Game Changer For Space...

FREE Tomatoes On Swiggy Instamart Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

FREE Tomatoes On Swiggy Instamart Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

Hyundai IPO To Open Tomorrow: Check, Price, Review, Other Details

Hyundai IPO To Open Tomorrow: Check, Price, Review, Other Details

‘Oviya Leaked’ TRENDS On Social Media, Actress Reacts On Her Private Video Going Viral, Says ‘Enjoy’

‘Oviya Leaked’ TRENDS On Social Media, Actress Reacts On Her Private Video Going Viral, Says...

Entertainment

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox