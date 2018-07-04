Mumbai Police on Wednesday, July 4, warned commuters of a crack bridge at the Grant Road Station. the warning comes after heavy rains lashed Mumbai due to which part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed, which left at least 6 people injured.

Just a day after Andheri over bridge collapse, Mumbai Police on Wednesday, July 3, warned commuters via Twitter about a crack in another bridge at the Grant Road Station and has adviced commuters ‘to take route through Balasaheb Thakre bridge Jogeshwari /Milan flyover Santacruz/Mrunal Tai Gore flyover Malad Goregaon/Captain Gore bridge Parla / Andheri-Khar-Milan subway.’ The traffic has been diverted to Nana Chowk towards Kennedy bridge. As massive downpour hit Mumbai, part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed on railway tracks near Andheri Station towards Vile Parle, which left 6 persons injured, out of which 2 were rescued from under the debris.

The 40-year-old foot overbridge collapsed around 7:30 am on Tuesday, which blocked train services one 3 of the main railways’ lines in the city. Following the incident, the Railways said it would conduct a safety audit of around 450 road overbridges.

Following the incident, an inquiry by the Commissioner of Rail Safety was ordered by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. He visited the accident site on Tuesday and said he wants the investigation report within 15 days.

The collapse again brings to light the creaky infrastructure of the city. In September 2017, a stampede on a foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel railway stations killed at least 22 people and left many injured.

