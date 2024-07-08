Mumbai Police Recreate Scene With Mihir Shah In Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case

On Thursday, Mumbai police meticulously reconstructed the sequence of events in the infamous BMW hit-and-run case, stretching from CJ House in Worli to the Sea Link. This reenactment took place with the primary suspect, Mihir Shah, present.

Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was confronted alongside his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat. During this confrontation, both individuals admitted their involvement in the incident. Shah expressed remorse, stating he is “repenting” for his actions.