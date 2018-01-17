Central Railway will operate a mega block on Thursday between Ambivali and Asangaon for around five hours for the launch of two steel girders to complete the construction of over bridge at Ambivalli. The mega block will create a lot of problems for the commuters as around 54 trains services will be cancelled on Thursday. According to reports, the Army is expected to build three foot-overbridges at Elphin-stone Road, Currey Road and Ambivali.

The mega block will affect a lot of commuters as around 16 express trains will face the rescheduling, cancellation, partial cancellation or diversion (Image for representation)

Central Railway will operate traffic and power block on up and down lines between Ambivali and Asangaon for around five hours on Thursday to complete the construction 3.759 meters wide foot over bridge at Ambivalli. The 2 steel girders for construction of the bridge are to be launched by the Army. Thus the army has demanded the mega block to continue with the construction. As many as 54 train services will be cancelled on Thursday which could affect the people travelling to work on the Central railway.

“Dn suburban services for Titwala / Asangaon / Kasara leaving CSMT from 09.12 hrs to 13.30 hrs and up suburban services towards Mumbai area leaving Kasara / Asangaon /Titwala from 09.54 hrs to 15.02 hrs will remain cancelled,” said the press release launched by the Central Railway. The mega block will affect a lot of commuters as around 16 express trains will face the rescheduling, cancellation, partial cancellation or diversion. The express leaving CSMT on January 18, will remain cancelled between CSMT and Nasik Road.

“Passengers are requested to kindly bear with the administration for the inconvenience caused,” said the statement issued by the Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. Apart from the Mail/Express trains that are getting cancelled, the trains running out of time and special trains will also be regulated during the block.

According to reports, the Army is expected to build three foot-overbridges at Elphin-stone Road, Currey Road and Ambivali. While the bridge at Ambivali station will be ready before January 31, the other bridges will be ready by February 15.

You can check the entire information of the mega block by clicking on the link below:

http://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in/view_detail.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,268&dcd=4298&did=1516107173014246451995558B573655DEC70A44B1DA4.web91