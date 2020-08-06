6 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra due to the unseasoned rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain in Thane on Thursday

Due to the evolving situation of incessant rains, 16 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra, said the NDRF. NDRF said that there are five teams in Mumbai, four teams in Kolhapur, two teams in Sangli, and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad. Meanwhile, different parts of Maharashtra are facing severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain in Thane on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Vipin Sharma, Thane Municipal Corporation said that Thane Municipal Corporation area has been receiving very heavy rainfall since the past three days, received 149 mm rainfall on August 5. They are alert. Assistant and Deputy Commissioners, the fire brigade are on the field. He appealed to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily.

IMD has also predicted intense rainfall over Mumbai over the next three hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds during the next three-four hours in the Mumbai city and suburbs. Earlier, rainfall of 331.8 mm in Mumbai-Colaba and 162.3 mm in Mumbai-Santacruz was released between August 5, 8.30 am and August 6, 8.30 am, said IMD in a tweet. Mumbai’s Nair Hospital flooded as the city received heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

IMD said on Tuesday that as per latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3- 4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph during next 3-4 hours. It also said that there is a possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas.

As a response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested to avoid the BPT colony skywalk due to waterlogging. BMC requested people in a tweet to avoid BPT colony skywalk, as it is waterlogged. The tweet further read that BEST Bus diversions at Nair Hospital and Gol Dewool while railway traffic has been restored. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in city & suburbs with high tide at 1.51 PM.

