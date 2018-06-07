The Bombay Municipal Corporation on Thursday cancelled Saturday and Sunday offs of its officers amid heavy rainfall and further warnings issued by India Meteorological Department. India's maximum city has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the past two days and as pet the Met department, the situation continues to remain so.

As thundershowers continue to lash Mumbai, the Bombay Municipal Corporation on Thursday cancelled Saturday and Sunday offs of its officers after heavy rain warnings issued by India Meteorological Department. Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has left streets water-logged in several parts of the city. As the rain continues to lash, airline services have also been affected. Earlier in the day, 9W-117 Jet airways London-Mumbai flight was diverted to Ahmedabad airport due to heavy rain in Mumbai.

India’s maximum city continues to receive maximum rainfall and according to Met department, the situation will continue to be so for the moment. Earlier on June 2, early monsoon thundershowers had lashed the city, creating trouble for the Mumbaikars. Flooded streets, water-logging situation was once again witnessed in the financial capital of the country. Affected areas included Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, where massive traffic jams had further add to the common man’s trouble. The Met department has predicted that moderate to heavy rains will continue to lash parts of Mumbai.

A major part of Mumbai’s population and working class travel in Mumbai’s lifeline local trains, BEST buses and other public transport. Therefore, heavy rainfall followed by water-logging, flooded streets and traffic jams create trouble for the commuter and this is a situation that arises every year.

The problem with Mumbai is this that the city is below the sea-level. Therefore situated on 7 islands, whenever the city experience heavy rainfall, the water has to flow outside, which is not the case with Mumbai. Instead of excess water going out, it comes in, therefore causing water-logging problem.

